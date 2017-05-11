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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : front yard

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space