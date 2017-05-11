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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : desert

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.