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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : back yard

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Home Renovation Tip: Get an Understanding of What’s Already Around
The architects cleared out the ground floor and created an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area along an elongated section at the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors were installed in this part of the house to connect the interiors with the spacious garden. This light-filled and highly-transparent half of the ground floor now serves as a shady extension of the lush green garden.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
Winter takes care of chores like tree trimming and the tending of his succulents.
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
East Elevation
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space