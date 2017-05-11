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All Photos/exterior/locations : woodland/building type : cabin

Exterior Woodland Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

“I wanted the buildings to be crisp, bold, and clean,” Coleman said. Exterior vertical siding is made from locally sourced cedar stained in a “hazelnut” shade by Sikkens Cetol SRD.