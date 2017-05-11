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All Photos/exterior/locations : slope/building type : house

Exterior Slope House Design Photos and Ideas

Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.
The south-facing facade looks out towards the forest.
A Workshop - Toodyay Shack
Imagined as a jewel box on a hill, Sliding House takes the place of a barn that once stood on this Nova Scotia site. Its form follows the slope of the land, while the windows are parallel with the horizon, setting up a tension between a plumb interior and a slanted exterior. The tilt of the structure isn’t just a visual trick—it also helps the roof to drain. When the distinctive windows are lit from within, the house serves as a beacon for local sailors.
Lauren Ewing’s stylish but unassuming shotgun-style house in Vincennes, Indiana, is set into a hill overlooking a field she has known since childhood.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.