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All Photos/exterior/locations : side yard/siding material : metal

Exterior Side Yard Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
Imagined as a jewel box on a hill, Sliding House takes the place of a barn that once stood on this Nova Scotia site. Its form follows the slope of the land, while the windows are parallel with the horizon, setting up a tension between a plumb interior and a slanted exterior. The tilt of the structure isn’t just a visual trick—it also helps the roof to drain. When the distinctive windows are lit from within, the house serves as a beacon for local sailors.
Laid out in a 270-degree panorama in front of the house is the frosty expanse of Cook Inlet, cascading rocky mountains, and a white sun as big as a dinner plate.