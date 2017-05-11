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All Photos/exterior/locations : rooftop/patio, porch, deck : large

Exterior Rooftop Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Monica Berdin—who is married to architect Clinton Cuddington—worked with Aloe Designs to cover two sides of their backyard studio in drought-tolerant flora. A sheltered deck features a custom fire pit and a pair of turquoise Condesa chairs.