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All Photos/exterior/locations : front yard/siding material : stucco

Exterior Front Yard Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Landscape design by West Architecture Studio. Planting design by Brendan Butler
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space