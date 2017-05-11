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All Photos/exterior/locations : desert/pools, tubs, showers : large

Exterior Desert Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Studhorse | Olson Kundig