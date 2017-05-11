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All Photos/exterior/locations : desert/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Exterior Desert Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
To the south, a small soaking pool sits outside Austin’s studio, where he’ll often lie and meditate: “I’m a great floater, and can look at the clouds for an hour everyday,” he says. The adjacent wall was coated with smooth sand plaster finish to accommodate video and film projections by night.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.