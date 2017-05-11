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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/siding material : stone

Exterior Back Yard Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.