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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Exterior Back Yard Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
Winter takes care of chores like tree trimming and the tending of his succulents.