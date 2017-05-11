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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/locations : slope

Exterior Back Yard Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Lauren Ewing’s stylish but unassuming shotgun-style house in Vincennes, Indiana, is set into a hill overlooking a field she has known since childhood.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.
Highpoint House - Exterior