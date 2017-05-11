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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/locations : desert

Exterior Back Yard Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
Studhorse | Olson Kundig