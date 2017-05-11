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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/landscapes : shrubs

Exterior Back Yard Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

A narrow building next to the main structure houses storage and an outdoor kitchen.
The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.