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All Photos/exterior/locations : back yard/landscapes : hardscapes

Exterior Back Yard Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
East Elevation
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool
Studhorse | Olson Kundig