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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : walkways/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Exterior Walkways Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool