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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Walkways Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
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At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.