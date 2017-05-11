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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : walkways/landscapes : trees

Exterior Walkways Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
The street-facing facade leans into the landscape with a three-foot-deep cantilever and toward a pathway of hexagonal concrete pavers.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.