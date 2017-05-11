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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : trees/patio, porch, deck : wood

Exterior Trees Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.