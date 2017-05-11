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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : trees/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Trees Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The architects cleared out the ground floor and created an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area along an elongated section at the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors were installed in this part of the house to connect the interiors with the spacious garden. This light-filled and highly-transparent half of the ground floor now serves as a shady extension of the lush green garden.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space