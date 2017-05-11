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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : trees/locations : front yard

Exterior Trees Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

In the 1950s, Ramat HaSharon, close to Tel Aviv, was home to numerous brutalist structures. There, architect Pitsou Kedem, craving the same style for his own family house, built it as two squares of concrete stacked atop each other. Materials like iron, wood, and silicate brick, along with a skylight that runs along the length of the stairwell, imbue it with a welcoming sense of earthiness.
Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Universal design and affordability were uppermost in the minds of TJ Hill and Jay Heiserman when they asked Jared Levy and Gordon Stott of Connect Homes to replace their cramped bungalow with a modern prefab. Since the firm’s modules are eight feet wide, the house could only be 16 feet wide, but the architects used the remaining space for a large deck, creating a flexible and seamless first-floor plan.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
The street-facing facade leans into the landscape with a three-foot-deep cantilever and toward a pathway of hexagonal concrete pavers.
The front deck was designed to
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Night has fallen, front view of the House at Los Cisnes
Landscape design by West Architecture Studio. Planting design by Brendan Butler
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Highpoint House - Exterior
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space