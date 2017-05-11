Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/landscapes : shrubs/patio, porch, deck : wood

Exterior Shrubs Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.