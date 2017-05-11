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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : shrubs/locations : front yard

Exterior Shrubs Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.