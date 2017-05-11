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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : shrubs/landscapes : trees

Exterior Shrubs Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.