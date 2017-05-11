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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : shrubs/landscapes : grass

Exterior Shrubs Grass Design Photos and Ideas

A narrow building next to the main structure houses storage and an outdoor kitchen.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.