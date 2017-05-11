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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : hardscapes/landscapes : grass

Exterior Hardscapes Grass Design Photos and Ideas

“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
East Elevation