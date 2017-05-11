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All Photos/exterior/landscapes : grass/siding material : wood

Exterior Grass Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
“The backyard, which was kind of the focus of the project, was overgrown and quite disconnected from the house itself,” said architect Nigel Parish. The glass doors of the addition open onto a patio and lawn where the kids can play.
The two sleeping quarters contain more solid facade than glass to provide adequate privacy.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
A tradition of weekend hiking trips served as the premise for Jeff and Millie Baird’s off-the-grid retreat in California’s Sonoma County. Affectionately named Camp Baird, the home is located on a 165-acre parcel near a campsite the couple and their two young daughters had visited for years. Architect Malcolm Davis worked with contractors Fairweather &amp; Associates on the new build; landscape architect Cary Bush of Merge Studio incorporated drought-resistant nativeplantings into the property.
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“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #landscape #lagoon
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.
The new addition on the right extends the original home roofline and adds a new covered patio area