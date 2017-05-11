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All Photos/exterior/fences, walls : vertical/landscapes : hardscapes

Exterior Vertical Fences, Walls Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

Universal design and affordability were uppermost in the minds of TJ Hill and Jay Heiserman when they asked Jared Levy and Gordon Stott of Connect Homes to replace their cramped bungalow with a modern prefab. Since the firm’s modules are eight feet wide, the house could only be 16 feet wide, but the architects used the remaining space for a large deck, creating a flexible and seamless first-floor plan.