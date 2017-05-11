Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : treehouse/siding material : wood

Exterior Treehouse Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
The 260-square-foot tree house in Melides that Madeiguincho designed was inspired by a pair of centenary pine trees.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
Woven into a stand of redwoods on Jason Titus and Nerija Sinkevičiūtė-Titus’s property in the Santa Cruz Mountains, a tree house by San Francisco designer/artist Jay Nelson gives the couple and their three boys a new perspective on the forest.
At Vietnam’s forested resort Ta Nung Homestay, Ho Chi Minh City–based Mỹ An Architects designed geometric pine-clad cabins as a collaborative live-work space for resort employees. Two cabins, totaling 5,400 square feet, are connected by an expansive shared timber deck that is elevated on stilts, hovering above the forest floor.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The Sapling showcases a tree growing through a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The Sapling is clad with board-and-batten and features a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The Sycamore tree house is perched on hill above a creek.
The Live Oak is one of three playful tree houses available to rent at HoneyTree Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas.
The 7th Room is a remarkable accommodation at Sweden’s Tree Hotel that blends into its natural surroundings with a stark black facade. Snøhetta designed the structure, which features an expansive, black-and-white mural of the tree canopy stretched across its base. You can sleep in the beautiful cabin—or if you are brave, under the stars in a giant lofted hammock slung between the two bedrooms.
Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
Designed and built by Oakland–based O2 Treehouse, the Pinecone is a five-and-a-half-ton geodesic home that can be installed in the forest or in your own backyard. The treehouse, accessed via a wood ladder and a trap door, is constructed from steel, wood, and glass that integrates into the forest canopy. Inside, 64 diamond-shaped windows provide 360-degree views of the surrounding forest or landscape. Even the floors are composed of transparent panels—enhancing the sensation of floating above the earth.
Modern in Montana: a Flathead Lake cabin that's a grownup version of a treehouse.
Aqua Wellness Resort features minimalist cabins on a private inlet of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast. This is a great place to truly unplug and enjoy “barefoot luxury” in your private tree house.
This quaint cabin operates completely off the grid with no internet access.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
"You really get the sense that you are just floating up there in a different world," remarks Chudleigh.
The cabin's curved zinc shell exudes a rugged, industrial look.
The petite prefab cabin only took eight days to assemble once arriving to Switzerland.
Measuring 118 feet tall, the structure provides guests with forest views without ever surpassing the trees themselves.
The stacked volumes add a playful element to the overall design.
The angular cabins overlook breathtaking forest vistas.
A rooftop terrace awaits guests at the top of the staircase and provides panoramic views.
The exterior is vertically clad in timber to complement the spiraling design and surrounding red cedar trees.
Visitors learn about energy and water conservation as they climb outdoor staircases that lead from the forest floor to the 125-foot-high rooftop rising above the leaf canopy.
The deck of Atelier Victoria Migliore's tree house in France has two swings attached.
Ethan Schussler built his first tree house at 12 years old. His tree house in Sandpoint, Idaho, sits 30 feet above the ground and can be accessed by an "elevator" consisting of a bicycle that, when pedaled, ascends a pulley system to the top.
The 4TREEHOUSE features a futuristic illuminated facade that looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.
An exterior view shows how the building wraps around the site’s existing trees.
Stilts elevate the home three to 10 feet above the ground. The firm suspended the building in order to preserve the root systems of the surrounding trees.
@sticks.and.bricks: it's #treehouse season! please excuse me while I go #playintheyard.
A mere 172 square feet, the treehouse in the hills of Brentwood in Los Angeles was designed by Rockefeller Partners Architects, Inc. as a refuge, gallery and guest cottage
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Japanese architect Takashi Kobayashi of the Tree House People has been declared a “tree house master” by Design Made in Japan. Seamlessly integrating nature and design, this tiny tree house is certainly not just for children.
The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
Exterior view looking at upper and lower level bathrooms
Close up view of upper level bathroom facade
Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club is spread out across 8 acres of cardamom plantations.
The Willow &amp; Juniper tree house by ArtisTree
The Willow &amp; Juniper tree house by ArtisTree
The Willow &amp; Juniper tree house by ArtisTree