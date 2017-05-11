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All Photos/exterior/building type : treehouse/roofline : shed

Exterior Treehouse Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The Sapling is clad with board-and-batten and features a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club is spread out across 8 acres of cardamom plantations.