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All Photos/exterior/building type : treehouse/roofline : flat

Exterior Treehouse Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Modern in Montana: a Flathead Lake cabin that's a grownup version of a treehouse.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
The cabin's curved zinc shell exudes a rugged, industrial look.
Measuring 118 feet tall, the structure provides guests with forest views without ever surpassing the trees themselves.
The stacked volumes add a playful element to the overall design.
A rooftop terrace awaits guests at the top of the staircase and provides panoramic views.
The exterior is vertically clad in timber to complement the spiraling design and surrounding red cedar trees.
ArtisTree's cabin towers 25 feet above the stream of water below, and it's anchored by ropes, chains, and cables.
Visitors learn about energy and water conservation as they climb outdoor staircases that lead from the forest floor to the 125-foot-high rooftop rising above the leaf canopy.
The deck of Atelier Victoria Migliore's tree house in France has two swings attached.
The 4TREEHOUSE features a futuristic illuminated facade that looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.
An exterior view shows how the building wraps around the site’s existing trees.
Stilts elevate the home three to 10 feet above the ground. The firm suspended the building in order to preserve the root systems of the surrounding trees.
@sticks.and.bricks: it's #treehouse season! please excuse me while I go #playintheyard.
Japanese architect Takashi Kobayashi of the Tree House People has been declared a “tree house master” by Design Made in Japan. Seamlessly integrating nature and design, this tiny tree house is certainly not just for children.
The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
The roof is standing-seam galvanized metal and the siding is Thermory driftwood.
"The most challenging part of the project was the fact that the foundation started 25 feet in the air. Until the foundation was built, every piece of material needed to be rigged into place via ropes, chains, and cables," Will says.
Elevated above a spring-fed creek, Yoki draws inspiration from the "healing powers of water."