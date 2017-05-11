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All Photos/exterior/building type : treehouse/roof material : metal

Exterior Treehouse Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
The 260-square-foot tree house in Melides that Madeiguincho designed was inspired by a pair of centenary pine trees.
At Vietnam’s forested resort Ta Nung Homestay, Ho Chi Minh City–based Mỹ An Architects designed geometric pine-clad cabins as a collaborative live-work space for resort employees. Two cabins, totaling 5,400 square feet, are connected by an expansive shared timber deck that is elevated on stilts, hovering above the forest floor.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The Sapling showcases a tree growing through a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The Sapling is clad with board-and-batten and features a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The Sycamore tree house is perched on hill above a creek.
Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
Designed and built by Oakland–based O2 Treehouse, the Pinecone is a five-and-a-half-ton geodesic home that can be installed in the forest or in your own backyard. The treehouse, accessed via a wood ladder and a trap door, is constructed from steel, wood, and glass that integrates into the forest canopy. Inside, 64 diamond-shaped windows provide 360-degree views of the surrounding forest or landscape. Even the floors are composed of transparent panels—enhancing the sensation of floating above the earth.
Modern in Montana: a Flathead Lake cabin that's a grownup version of a treehouse.
The cabin's curved zinc shell exudes a rugged, industrial look.
The petite prefab cabin only took eight days to assemble once arriving to Switzerland.
The angular cabins overlook breathtaking forest vistas.
ArtisTree's cabin towers 25 feet above the stream of water below, and it's anchored by ropes, chains, and cables.
Framing picturesque views of a small valley and nearby orchard, Baumhaus Halden is comprised of a steel frame with four wooden support beams.
@sticks.and.bricks: it's #treehouse season! please excuse me while I go #playintheyard.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
The roof is standing-seam galvanized metal and the siding is Thermory driftwood.
"The most challenging part of the project was the fact that the foundation started 25 feet in the air. Until the foundation was built, every piece of material needed to be rigged into place via ropes, chains, and cables," Will says.
Elevated above a spring-fed creek, Yoki draws inspiration from the "healing powers of water."