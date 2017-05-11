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All Photos/exterior/building type : tiny home/siding material : green

Exterior Tiny Home Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Ecocapsule fits inside a standard shipping container, and it’s lightweight enough to be towed on a trailer by a passenger car.
The Ecocapsule has a steel frame, a fiberglass body, and high-quality polyurethane foam insulation, which helps it “achieve a performance almost at the level of a passive house,” says the company.
The Ecocapsule is a mobile, self-sufficient micro home that utilizes solar and wind energy. It was designed by Nice & Wise (formerly Nice Architects), a studio in Slovakia.