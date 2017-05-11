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All Photos/exterior/building type : tiny home/roofline : hipped

Exterior Tiny Home Hipped Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The hexagonal backyard studio that Marlin and Ryan Hanson, of Hanson Land & Sea, designed and built in British Columbia, Canada, is clad with western red cedar shakes and a metal roof.
Folding doors create an indoor/outdoor experience.
The indoor/outdoor quality of the modest residence was inspired by the cinematic quality of the natural surroundings.
Pared back to the basics, Litibú allows the landscape to guide its narrative.
The palapa roof is a nod to traditional Mexican architecture.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
The hexagonal backyard studio that Marlin and Ryan Hanson designed and built in British Columbia, Canada, is clad with western red cedar shakes and a metal roof.
The Hansons crafted the front door from a single slab of yellow cedar. The circular window in the door mimics a ship porthole and features hand-blown colored glass.