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All Photos/exterior/building type : shipping container/siding material : concrete

Exterior Shipping Container Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.
Dietert Ranch by Thotenberry Wellen Architects is located in Midland, Texas and exudes a rustic feel despite its industrial materials.
The site-built lower level, erected by Barber Builders, connects to the terrace via corner glass pocket doors.