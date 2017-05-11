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All Photos/exterior/building type : shipping container/roof material : green

Exterior Shipping Container Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Poteet describes the space as “unbearably hot” before he used spray-foam insulation between the exterior walls and the interior bamboo. “Now it’s the equivalent of a steel ice chest,” he says.
Beautifully designed, these mobile structures are composed of high-quality materials at a more budget-friendly price, along with transportable, easy-to-assemble components.
The end elevation displays the shipping container structure and original doors.
The property was meant to fade into its surroundings, which it does at a distance.
A deck on the southside of the home is the perfect place to take in the ocean view.
One end of the home connects to the existing access path, which helped make construction to the site as minimal as possible. Edwards also positioned the property so that a studio space could be built below in the future.
The two ends of the containers can be opened or closed at this pivot for more or less privacy. Native plants will grow on the roof and northside of the structure.