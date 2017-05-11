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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/siding material : metal

Exterior Shed Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
For Melbourne Design Week 2020, Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain created Atmosphere: A Revival, a sauna installation along the picturesque Yarra River meant to revive bathing culture.
In the evening, the slats reveal a glow from within, giving the project its name, Lantern Studio.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
The Cor-Ten shed structure is used as a retreat by the clients' children. It sits on the roadside granite retaining wall, and a low corner window offers views back to the Shobac Campus.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Architect Indra Janda hand-cut sheets of polycarbonate into 15¾-inch square shingles and clad the entire timber structure—a gabled roof and walls—with them.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
The new, semi-custom PreMade mobile units can be used in a variety of applications.
The Site Shack in a pristine natural setting in British Columbia.
“It is a function of what we are building at a greater scale, and pretty good resemblance of who we are as a group of people,” says Powers.
Pick-up points on the exterior allow the Site Shack to be transported by crane with ease.
The Site Shack is seamless in appearance without visible fasteners.
A tough, rusted steel exterior holds up against the elements of a construction site.
Outfitted with a desk, storage, and wiring, the Site Shack is equipped for work.
Powers Construction uses the Site Shack as a space to meet with homeowners and discuss the project.
Powers Construction originally developed the compact and contemporary Site Shack as a mobile workspace for their residential job sites.
A narrow and long 8 by 40 feet empty steel shipping container in an artists’ community in San Antonio, Texas serves a playhouse, garden retreat, and guesthouse for visiting creatives.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
On property, Chef Ludo Lefebvre of L.A.’s outstanding Petit Trois serves up Coffee & Waffles in the hotel’s charming 1947 Airstream trailer. The spot offers locally-roasted coffee and specialty waffles—try the ham and gruyère waffle, or the coconut and dried shrimp.
They have lived in their tiny house for more than a year now, and Robert says that the most challenging, but also the most educational and character-enriching aspect of the project was realizing that mistakes made during construction (like an imperfect mitered corner) will be forever remembered, and experienced first hand in the years to come.
Corrugated metal siding on the front of the house.
The contrast between the old, dilapedated brick structure and the new, smooth Corten steel create a balance between the old and new.