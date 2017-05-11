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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/siding material : glass

Exterior Shed Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The cedar cladding was inspired by the towering mature oaks on the property.
The studio is clad with cedar, glass, and a sloping, standing-seam metal roof.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Launched by Visit Sweden, the cabins and the stress study could be easily written off as a tourism board gimmick—but they shouldn’t. The tiny glass cabins tap into a growing need to disconnect from a tech-driven world. To give the structures a true sense of place, the cabins were built of locally-sourced materials and designed by Jeanna Berger, daughter of the owners of Henriksholm, a privately-owned, three-mile-long island in western Sweden.
sunlight and shadow transparency in 3form koda xt architectural cladding
The new, semi-custom PreMade mobile units can be used in a variety of applications.
The Site Shack in a pristine natural setting in British Columbia.
“It is a function of what we are building at a greater scale, and pretty good resemblance of who we are as a group of people,” says Powers.
Powers Construction uses the Site Shack as a space to meet with homeowners and discuss the project.
Powers Construction originally developed the compact and contemporary Site Shack as a mobile workspace for their residential job sites.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.