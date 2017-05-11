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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/roofline : gable

Exterior Shed Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The Cor-Ten shed structure is used as a retreat by the clients' children. It sits on the roadside granite retaining wall, and a low corner window offers views back to the Shobac Campus.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Launched by Visit Sweden, the cabins and the stress study could be easily written off as a tourism board gimmick—but they shouldn’t. The tiny glass cabins tap into a growing need to disconnect from a tech-driven world. To give the structures a true sense of place, the cabins were built of locally-sourced materials and designed by Jeanna Berger, daughter of the owners of Henriksholm, a privately-owned, three-mile-long island in western Sweden.
Architect Indra Janda hand-cut sheets of polycarbonate into 15¾-inch square shingles and clad the entire timber structure—a gabled roof and walls—with them.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
The new, semi-custom PreMade mobile units can be used in a variety of applications.
The Site Shack in a pristine natural setting in British Columbia.
“It is a function of what we are building at a greater scale, and pretty good resemblance of who we are as a group of people,” says Powers.
Pick-up points on the exterior allow the Site Shack to be transported by crane with ease.
The Site Shack is seamless in appearance without visible fasteners.
A tough, rusted steel exterior holds up against the elements of a construction site.
Powers Construction uses the Site Shack as a space to meet with homeowners and discuss the project.
Powers Construction originally developed the compact and contemporary Site Shack as a mobile workspace for their residential job sites.
Mono in the woods of Montana
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
Clad in gray wood, HYT is a mobile home in a Bavarian forest that’s available for holiday rentals. Resembling a hut from the outside, this mobile guesthouse, which have a mini kitchen, bathroom and wood stove has 12 sleeping spaces, and can be towed to just the spot you like by a tractor. The unit is available for approximately $116 for two people per night from Urlaubsarchitektur.
The building was constructed entirely from green timber grown and milled on-site at Westonbirt, with a series of interns and apprentices from the Carpenter’s Fellowship. The students gained valuable experience through the process of working alongside master carpenters.
The contrast between the old, dilapedated brick structure and the new, smooth Corten steel create a balance between the old and new.
Architect Stefano Girodo explains the building has a “completely prefabricated and modular structure.” It was built using recyclable and environmentally friendly materials and designed to ensure easy mechanical assembly once on site.
The school building sits above the snow, on light piles instead of a permanent concrete foundation. This makes the building easily removable and, according to Girodo, “avoids risks and complications during on-site construction.” The environmental impact of the facility’s 10-day dry-assembly was minimal compared to traditional construction methods.
Suburbia Camp
Through the decor and amenities, El Capitan campground resort provides a measure of comfort and pampering—from healthy Saturday night dinners to a variety of wellness treatments. Smell the wild sage in the early spring blossoming. Observe the monarch butterflies mud-puddling in the fall. Listen to the frogs all year round. There is something for each season. Feel the ocean breeze, see and hear the rhythmic waves. This is a personal encounter with nature at El Capitan Canyon resort.
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.