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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/roof material : green

Exterior Shed Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
Mill Valley Cabins