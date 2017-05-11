Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : ranch/siding material : metal

Exterior Ranch Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A garage and gym are contained within the lowest level of the house.
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
The wraparound deck boasts a view of the surroundings with shade provided by the eaves of the roof.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.