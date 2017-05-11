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All Photos/exterior/building type : ranch/roofline : flat

Exterior Ranch Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A garage and gym are contained within the lowest level of the house.
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
Pine was used for the exterior siding and the lower perimeter base is lined in reinforced concrete.