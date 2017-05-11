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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/siding material : stone

Exterior Prefab Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A peek of the Axiom Desert House from the exterior, with the beautiful San Jacinto mountain range in the distance.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
Entry court