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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/roofline : hipped

Exterior Prefab Hipped Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Here, Plant Prefab partnered with LivingHomes, one of the top sustainable home design firms in the nation, on the LivingHome AD1, a versatile Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) designed to fit either in backyards, or as a main structure on an empty lot. The LivingHome AD1 was designed to be flexible and comes in various finish options.
“After touring the factory, we could see that the working conditions looked safe and comfortable and that the building materials would stay dry at all times and go up quickly,” he says. “Traditional construction could have exposed our framing and flooring to the elements for weeks.”