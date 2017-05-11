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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/roofline : gable

Exterior Prefab Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
Elina and Otto paired their Iniö model with a sauna from Pluspuu and an adjacent hot tub that sit just down a path beyond the home. In winter months, guests can skinny dip before warming up again.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
Laura and Juris chose Manta North's Slope model, which differs from its Ray model just in the roof shape. The metal roof can be built to incorporate solar panels.
Manta North Slope By The Sea exterior
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
The screen wall that provides privacy for the water body is an integral part of the elevation detail.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
HGTV stars Robert and Cortney Novogratz transformed a "generic white box prefab" into a cozy surfer paradise for a family of four in Montauk, New York. The clients’ paddle collection and surf art are used as interior decor, while large windows and sliding glass doors emphasize the indoor/outdoor living experience.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
The off-grid MU50 is topped with solar panels and solar thermal panels. Ground-source heat pumps support underfloor heating and cooling, while a nearby well supplies water. A desalination system provides drinking water, and rainwater is collected for landscape irrigation.
"I love the flexibility of the modular space: The same space can be used for sleeping, meetings, or yoga and meditation," says Teke. "The house is surrounded by decks, which further connect inside and outside, and I love that different times of day and seasons of the year create almost different microclimates on the decks. On the technical side, I enjoy how the house runs as a machine, a shell with all its mechanical needs housed in the core and underneath the structure for optimal flexibility, ease of adjustment, and efficiency of distribution."
The piston-operated pine sunshades lift upwards to protect the exterior deck and give residents the ability to manually modulate the home’s access to daylight and shade as the sun moves across the sky.
CNC-milled teak was used for almost all of the exterior, from the cladding and sunshades to the 430-square-foot exterior decks.
The laminated wood roof structure is topped with thermal insulation and waterproofing in addition to the copper enclosure.
"Prefabrication allows us to control quality while reducing error margins," explains Teke, who partly credits his interest in prefab to his work experience at Renzo Piano’s firm. "It helps us save time, reduce waste, and use materials to their maximum efficiency, allowing for a sustainable process of production—an easier and faster way to build."
The prefab roughly measures 35.5 feet by 15.7 feet and comprises an open kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.
Designed to sit lightly on the land, the transportable MU50 prototype is nestled into a pine-covered cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea.
Safety is emphasized with video surveillance and 24-hour security. No alcohol is allowed on site and there is a curfew.
The tiny house community also has ADA units to accommodate people with wheelchairs.
The Chandler Boulevard prefabs measure 8-feet-by-8-feet each and can be dismantled and reassembled at least 40 times for storage or relocation.
The prefabs were pre-approved by the state to simplify permitting, allowing for fast-track construction and deployment. The project site, which is fully equipped with utility services and amenities, set up in just 13 weeks.
To live here, residents had to be homeless, 18 years and older and living within a three-mile radius.
As the sun goes down, the small structure’s interior casts a cozy glow.
An aerial view of Kynttilä, which showcases its close proximity to the nearby lake.
“The inspiration for Kynttilä was fully derived from its unique setting,” the Helsinki-based firm states. “The place chosen for Kynttilä, in the middle of a pristine forest, on a narrow arm of the peninsula, provides views over the water in both sides of the cottage.”
Kynttilä, which translates to “candle,” is a wood-clad prefab cabin tucked away in an untouched forested area in Eastern Finland. The structure was recently built by ORTRAUM Architects.
The Light Shed is wrapped in corrugated bituminous fiberglass backed by a UV open cladding membrane.
Based in Latvia, Brette Haus offers prefabricated tiny cabins that fold and unfold in a matter of hours, allowing for easy transportation and setup. Shown here, the company’s Rustic model comes in three sizes ranging from approximately 240 to 520 square feet.
A unique hinge system allows the Brette Haus to unfold into an instant shelter, home office, or event space.
The Majamaja Cabin by Littow Architectes was constructed on-site from prefab wood panels and without the use of heavy machinery. The self-contained unit makes for a perfect eco-retreat, especially when positioned at water’s edge in Finland.
Architect Pekka Littow has partnered with Helsinki to bring it its first eco-retreat in the nearby archipelago, but his design concept more broadly represents a step forward in low-impact living.
A row of rooftop solar panels powers lighting, kitchen appliances, an air-conditioning unit, and a closed-loop gray water system.
Its gable design features a floor-to-ceiling window and a front door that opens to a wooden deck.
The cabin’s compact design makes it easy to build in hard-to-reach places.
With four additional cabins and a sauna, the site will soon be home to Majamaja Village, an off-grid eco-retreat where visitors can unplug from their daily lives.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The Outdoor Room frames west-facing views of the Kaimai Range. “With timber-battened clear roofing above, it perfectly frames the forest views beyond, creating moments of uninterrupted connection and stillness with nature,” note the architects.
The all-timber build helps establish a continuous indoor/outdoor living experience. The interior cross-laminated timber flooring transitions to radiata pine at the outdoor deck.
The Outdoor Room divides the main house (on the left) from the guest suite/office (on the right).
The timber construction is a nod to Coromandel’s timber logging heritage.
The home is wrapped in eco-friendly Abodo Tundra shiplap with a sustainable Sioo:x finish that helps the wood develop a silvery patina over time.
The homeowners have joined New Zealand’s One Billion Trees program and plan to regenerate part of their land with native bush.
James, an avid mountain biker, with his young daughter. The outdoorsy family enjoys access to the many hiking and river swimming opportunities available on the property.
The north side of the home opens up to a covered wraparound deck and views of the Karangahake Gorge.
Curious cows are a frequent sight on the farm. The house is located upslope from a 1900s worker’s cottage that the couple renovated in 2017 and rent out on Airbnb.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on this prefab shed-meets-sleeping-cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
Soon after purchasing a picturesque lakeside property an hour and a half north of Manhattan, a couple with school-age children found themselves facing a new question: how would they build a bespoke vacation home in time for their kids’ next summer break?
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
“The house was designed for a family with young kids—it’s a place to get outside, collect specimens along the shore of the lake, play in the dirt, and spend time with family and friends,” explain Taylor and Morris. A glimpse of the detached two-bedroom guesthouse can be see behind the great room building.
The exterior cedar screens can be closed for privacy and to protect the great room’s triple-glazed window wall from unwanted solar gain.
Bensonwood engineered and constructed the prefab timber frame, as well as the SIP envelope.
Drawing inspiration from the farmhouse vernacular, the Clinton Corners Residence features gabled structures clad in western red cedar and topped with standing seam metal roofing.
The glass vestibule also provides access to a lake-facing outdoor deck.
Set on a two-acre site abutting Lake Upton in the Hudson Valley, the Clinton Corners Residence is carefully sited to respond to the lake and maximize privacy.
The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
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