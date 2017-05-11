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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/roofline : flat

Exterior Prefab Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
A full-height, double-glazed window lets ample light into the secondary bedroom.
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
A wraparound veranda bordered with glass give additional outdoor space.
The peaceful spot holds many happy memories for the client and his family, and Casa ZGZ now gives them the opportunity to make many more new ones.
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
The prefab office is perfectly suited for the rugged, remote site and integrates seamlessly into the backyard.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Expansive glass walls were paired with a Corten Steel frame to maximize the yard's garden views.
In the corner, framed, machine-sewn vintage fabrics serve as minimalist wall decor. The artwork is the creation of delavegacanolasso and is available for sale on the firm's website.
The interiors are lined with OSB Poplar wood, and insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.
Architects Delavegacanolasso expand a client’s work-from-home office space by adding a Cor-Ten steel prefab to the backyard.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
“Celebrating California indoor/outdoor living is key,” Oni says of her and Didi’s new rental unit. “We splurged on that—it was the best thing we did.”
The interiors feature accoya flooring, which extends outside to a wraparound deck. The home faces east to soak up morning sunlight.
When looking to add an ADU to their backyard in Highland Park, Oni Lazarus and her partner Didi went with Cover’s turnkey offering. The Los Angeles–based prefab builders managed every step, giving the couple an idyllic, indoor/outdoor rental unit that capitalizes on sunny Southern California weather.
The Courtyard House was constructed with a minimal steel frame with LVL floor joists.
Concrete off-form steps by FABPREFAB step down into the courtyard.
The home is elevated on pier foundations for reduced site impact.
Sliding glass doors blur the lines between indoors and out.
“I like that the house has a simple, almost abstract reading from the exterior—but the interior reveals an unexpected complexity of space, light, and aspect,” notes Ropiha.
“I like that the house has a simple, almost abstract reading from the exterior—but the interior reveals an unexpected complexity of space, light, and aspect,” notes Ropiha.
The south-facing timber screen can be pushed to the west to open up the courtyard to the expansive landscape.
The 300-square-foot “reinterpreted” veranda is a sheltered room open to the outdoors.
The modules were built to 90% completion inside a factory—fittings, fixtures, tiles, and more were installed before the units were trucked to the site and placed atop the foundation in five hours.
A natural materials palette ties the building into its scenic surrounds. The hardwood facade features spotted gum cladding with a Woca Silver finish.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
According to Mighty Buildings, the Light Stone material used to print the building shell is four times lighter than concrete, and it boasts water, fire, and thermal resistance.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
An aerial view of a WaterlilliHaus prefab floating on a lake near Joanópolis, Brazil, about two hours north of São Paulo. SysHaus also offers two smaller versions: the MiniHaus and the NanoHaus.
The clever, low-impact build is nested amid hillside flora.
Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for the Hollywood site.
The LumiPod is equipped with Rockwool insulation, exterior rain sheeting, and a moisture protection film. A Toshiba reversible air conditioning system is installed by default for heating and cooling.
The building’s dark wooden exterior and low profile helps it blend into its surroundings.
The Lumicene glass panels, which double as the entry, are secured with two locks at each end.
Blackout curtains installed along a curved rod can cover the entire glass window to provide privacy and block light.
The standard LumiPod is clad in charred Douglas fir siding inspired by the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of wood preservation. Clients can also choose from a variety of cladding options.
Built of steel, the LumiPod structure can be set on screw piles for minimal site impact.
The curved glass panels slide completely open and pocket into the sides of the structure to create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. The ceiling is covered with a merino wool felt fabric.
The prefab’s windows include double-glazed panels and aluminum frames with thermal breaks. Customers can also select triple glazing as well.
One of the first LumiPods was completed in the French Alps at 1,000 meters above sea level in the heart of a pine-and-oak forest.
All lightHouses come with custom OxBox (oxidized steel) and Barn (wood) siding, as well as a collection of unique exterior steel features.
The first Plant Prefab–built modular lightHouse ADU was completed earlier this spring in Sebastopol, California. This 423-square-foot lightHouse was completed for around $285,000. That figure breaks down to approximate costs of $210,000 for design, engineering and production; $60,000 for infrastructure and site work; and $15,000 for shipping and installation.
Pictured is a rendering of a 570-square-foot 2X lightHouse with a one-bedroom unit stacked atop a two-car garage.
"Radical sustainability
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
The long, low home sits unobtrusively atop the ridge. Large areas of glazing open the home to the landscape to the south.
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
The simple, affordable material palette allows the home to sit comfortably within the natural landscape.
The home is oriented to take in views of Mount Canobolas in the Great Dividing Range. With an elevation of 4,577 feet, the extinct volcano is the highest mountain in the region.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing ensures natural light is plentiful throughout the home. The silvertop ash cladding on the exterior will develop a silver-gray patina over time.
The home is respectful to the rural site and champions the view. Thanks to the prefab construction, there was very little earthwork and minimal site impact. This approach also helped to eliminate potential weather delays—which would have been likely as, owing to the high altitude, the area frequently experiences frost and snow in winter months.
The 1,950-square-foot Koto LivingHome 2 (Piha) is organized around a central open-plan living space with a direct connection to the outdoors. The design is named after the two courtyards located on both sides of the home.
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