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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Prefab Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.