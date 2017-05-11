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All Photos/exterior/building type : mid century/siding material : stucco

Exterior Mid Century Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
Architect Erling Berg introduced a playful circular motif at this corner, and it’s repeated inside the entry.
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
The pared-back approach of the remodel begins with the front entry, where horizontal bands of orange-toned cedar were replaced with a refined wood screen.
Marilyn Monroe is said to have stayed in the charming guesthouse.
The second floor houses a 900-square-foot apartment that can be kept separate from the main floor residence for rental purposes or can be connected via a door. "In what had been an attic for storing fan belts and auto supplies, we created a large open apartment with full bath and kitchen," says McCuen.
“Everything was in fairly bad repair,” says Jessy Moss, recalling her first impression of seeing the 1961 post-and-beam home on Zillow. But one feature that caught her eye—and hinted to her that the house might be worth a visit—was the cluster of circular pavers that enlivened the driveway. Later, after she and her husband, Steve Jocz, bought the home, they had new concrete pavers laid in a similar pattern.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
Along with a pool, spa, and outdoor fire pit, the backyard also frames gorgeous mountain views.
The contemporary home is a beautiful take on desert modernism.
The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
Automated curtains run the length of two sides of the master bedroom, top left.
Dubbed the “Dazey Desert House,” the two-bedroom, three-bath home offers the best of both worlds: it's nestled in a desert setting, yet only a five-minute drive from “bustling Palm Springs entertainment.”
The residence appears to be in original condition.
According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, the house “encouraged a lively social life, with the living room serving as a focal point.”
The elegant midcentury home bears Neutra's signature style.
Richard Neutra's Iconic Chuey House
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Wood paneling provides a pop of contrast on the front side of the home. The two-car garage is to the left.
Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.
The house was built on a hillside, with a driveway in front and a quiet valley in the backyard. Its appearance is simple: the upper facade is cladded with wood planks, and the lower facade is painted with white stucco.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.
Desert Canopy House -- a wall of glass faces the mountains and the large overhang protects it from the sun and heat.