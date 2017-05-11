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All Photos/exterior/building type : mid century/siding material : brick

Exterior Mid Century Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
To the front, the gardens are laid around a central lawn with a circling driveway which provides parking. There is also a garage for family cars.
Setback from the street, this extremely private one level property has sliders with outdoor access, solar panels, and mountain views from every room.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
Deciding to buy a home comes with its own unique set of pressures. Oftentimes, it’s seen as a seal of adulthood, an acceptance of permanence, and perhaps most importantly, it also means that you’re about to spend a large sum of money; it makes sense that no one wants to go about it in a casual way.
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The eaves are finished with cumaru, a Brazilian teak, and a new mahogany front door warms up the black-and-white facade. “It reminds us of places we’ve been on vacation,” Ron says of the wood. The design team swapped the soffit and porch lights with midcentury-inspired fixtures.
The front corner of the renovated building is dedicated to a commercial space, while the rear is a one-bedroom apartment with a studio and private exterior patio.
The brick shell of the 1,863-square-foot building was painted matte black, which "makes the roof float in a wonderful way and accentuates the white framing of the windows," says Ali.
Aalto was not only responsible for the architecture and the furnishings—he also designed the landscaping.
An exterior view of Maison Louis Carré as it delicately integrates into the surrounding landscape.
A side view of the home.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
The original door was removed during the renovation, restored, and then replaced toward the project’s completion. The carved wood door is 11 feet tall, and Uzcategui says it adds “a distinctive element essential to the home’s history and sense of style.”
The glass-wrapped, upper-level addition came to Uzcategui as an epiphany as he stood on the roof of the home. The “tree room” now grows out of the original brick structure as if it was destined to be there all along.
The home’s original footprint, circular front driveway, and original brick facade were preserved.
As the midcentury era was winding down, architect George Smart was commissioned to design a low-slung brick and glass house at 2300 Timber Lane in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. The home would go on to serve as the clergy house for St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for 49 years.
A yellow facade adds character to this recently renovated 1961 home on a corner lot in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, another Alexander subdivision.
"The exterior is Deep Caviar by Benjamin Moore, but with a slight twist,” says Wei. “In order to create subtle variations throughout this sprawling exterior, I played with the darkness level of Deep Caviar and also changed up the sheen of the paint.”
Built in 1949, Byrdview is one of four residential homes designed by the famed midcentury architect William Pereira, known for his futuristic designs that include the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.
Chicago–based Eifler & Associates Architects leads a painstaking renovation of the rarely published home located in Barrington Hills, Illinois—overseeing everything from a sagging roof to a Wright-designed dining room table.
To preserve the character of their home midcentury home originally constructed by well-known local architect Roland G. Roessner, Tracey and David Hime wanted to sensitively update the structure to meet their needs. The Himes hired Paul Clayton and Emily Little of Clayton & Little Architects on the recommendation of a relative. Architect Emily Little’s involvement was particularly fitting—her childhood home was on the same street, and she had been familiar with the house most of her life; in fact, her parents were friends with the original owners. As part of the renovation, the entryway was updated and altered; photovoltaic panels were added above the carport and the new guest "casita" behind the carport. The tall sconce at the entry is an original light fixture.
“Everything was in fairly bad repair,” says Jessy Moss, recalling her first impression of seeing the 1961 post-and-beam home on Zillow. But one feature that caught her eye—and hinted to her that the house might be worth a visit—was the cluster of circular pavers that enlivened the driveway. Later, after she and her husband, Steve Jocz, bought the home, they had new concrete pavers laid in a similar pattern.
The new additions—an office and utility room on the north side and guest bedrooms to the south—were set to the rear to preserve the home's original street-facing appearance.
The architects did away with the open-air approach to the front door to create an indoor entry hall for more room to receive guests.
The cantilevered front porch and railing were restored, as was the original dry-stacked limestone below. The roof overhang was notched to accommodate the heritage live oak.
Designed by visionary architect Harry Gesner and updated by Griffin Enright, this breezy post-and-beam residence boasts upscale amenities.
HabHouse discovered that the home originally featured an earthy color palette of browns, grays, and greens. The home's current colors are inspired by another Straub design, The Thompson House on Poppy Peak Street in Pasadena.
This 1954 split-level ranch on the Chicago's Near North Side was renovated, including raising the ceiling, converting the wood-paneled rec room and bar on the lower level into a master suite, and moving the kitchen into what had was a breezeway and part of the garage. When they discovered part of the original roof needed replacing, Delano referred to a butterfly design to suit the abode's midcentury lines.
A view from the new detached garage towards the renovated 3,600-square-foot Harrison House. The new addition comprises a large, cypress-clad volume atop a small concrete plinth that houses a studio space.
The architects removed the carport to improve views of and from the house.
"New versus old can be decoded where the original yellow brick is exposed and seen in contrast to new cypress siding and white stucco surfaces," note the architects. "The black color of the original wood, post-and-beam structure is extended to the new, exposed black steel."
The Harrison House received a 2019 AIA Georgia Award in the category for residential projects built for under $1,000,000.
The home was previously occupied by the president of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy (FLWBC), and has been lovingly restored over the years. A dramatic, cantilevered entryway sets the tone for visitors.
The Stuart Richardson House sits on a verdant, half-acre plot in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, with a stream and an in-ground swimming pool in the backyard.
Along with a pool, spa, and outdoor fire pit, the backyard also frames gorgeous mountain views.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The south view of the home shows how “Wright characteristically located the house to be slightly below the highest point of the hill,” says the firm, which has renovated many Wright residences.
After: A commanding carport greets visitors at the entry point to the house.
A new, 30-minute tour of the exterior of Robie House is offered in eight languages and covers the history of the home and surrounding buildings.
The glazed facade is broken up by classic midcentury lines.
The rear view of the home.
The home sits on a .65-acre hilltop site with fantastic views and beautiful landscaping, including mature oaks, maple, elm trees, Japanese maples, and magnolias.
In the entrance, a team with the general contracting firm Martha uncovered an abstract mural that Engels painted himself and then plastered over. He also made the geometric door handle. Simon speculates that Engels sourced the marble, found all over the house, from Expo ’58, after the pavilions had been dismantled.
Villa Engels, the home of the esteemed Belgian modernist Lucien Engels (1928–2016), was falling apart when its second owners bought it in 2013. Yet due to its heritage status, any changes they planned would have to be approved by the provincial preservation office. Engels completed the elongated, cantilevered residence in 1958, the same year he finalized the master plan for Expo ’58, the Brussels World’s Fair that famously featured the Atomium.
The L-shaped home is a classic example of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian style.
"The main forms were wrapped in stainless steel to reﬂect the landscape and create a colorful, shimmering, envelope," explain the architects on their website.
The home is surrounded by extensive gardens and mature trees.
The private estate is located off a country road just over one mile from the historic town center of Godalming, England.
The sprawling property has a strong connection to the outdoors.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
While this architecturally significant three-bedroom, four-bath home was prelude to the iconic architect's future work, The David and Gladys Wright House is now considered FLW’s last residential masterpiece.
The flat roof cantilevers out over a stone walkway.
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